Crews respond to structure fire on Northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. - Multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Tucson's northwest side Sunday.
According to a press release, the fire resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.
Golder Ranch Fire District says the flames did not spread to any other structures in the area.
One cat is currently unaccounted for and another cat has been located.
Both Golder Ranch and Northwest Fire Districts remind the community to have working smoke alarms in your home to alert you in the event of a fire.