Crews respond to active technical rescue on Gates Pass

Twitter: @NorthwestFire<br/>
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department, Northwest and Tucson Fire Department responded to an active technical rescue on Gates Pass.

A car went off the road and is about 100 feet below the roadway in a desert area.

One patient in stable condition is being assisted, and rescuers are searching for others.

Golder Ranch Fire District and Drexel Heights Fire District are also on-site assisting in the rescue.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Crews ask to avoid the area for public safety.

