Crews respond to active technical rescue on Gates Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department, Northwest and Tucson Fire Department responded to an active technical rescue on Gates Pass.
A car went off the road and is about 100 feet below the roadway in a desert area.
One patient in stable condition is being assisted, and rescuers are searching for others.
Golder Ranch Fire District and Drexel Heights Fire District are also on-site assisting in the rescue.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Crews ask to avoid the area for public safety.
