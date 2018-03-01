Crews put out westside vacant building blaze

Phil Villarreal
6:41 AM, Mar 1, 2018
2 hours ago

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews put out a blaze at a vacant commercial building near Grant and Oracle Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Tucson police shut down westbound Grant as crews cleaned up the building. The road reopened around 7 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

