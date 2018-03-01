Crews put out westside vacant building blaze

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews put out a blaze at a vacant commercial building near Grant and Oracle Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Travel restriction issue: Grant W of Oracle. Abandoned restaurant fire. One injured person, transported for care. pic.twitter.com/cyqAMrHIf5 — Allen Kath (@bigaltrafficpal) March 1, 2018

Tucson police shut down westbound Grant as crews cleaned up the building. The road reopened around 7 a.m.