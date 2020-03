TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews put out a house fire on West Saguaro Street early Thursday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 1:40 a.m. from the 200 block of West Saguaro Street. Crews had the fire under control by 1:54 a.m.

A ladder company cut a hole in the roof of the home, which was empty.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.