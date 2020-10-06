Crews put out RV fire in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. — Green Valley Fire crews said Tuesday they put out an RV fire.

Fully involved RV fire overnight kept #GVFire crews busy. No injuries reported and the owner was experiencing mechanical issues prior to noticing the fire. pic.twitter.com/4HI7ooEmMm — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) October 6, 2020

According to the department, no one was injured in the incident, which happened at 11:50 p.m. Monday night near 2025 S. Old Nogales Highway.

The driver says the vehicle was having mechanical issues before the blaze started.