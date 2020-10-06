Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crews put out RV fire in Green Valley

Green Valley Fire crews said Tuesday they put out an RV fire. Photo via Green Valley Fire.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Oct 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-06 10:55:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Green Valley Fire crews said Tuesday they put out an RV fire.

According to the department, no one was injured in the incident, which happened at 11:50 p.m. Monday night near 2025 S. Old Nogales Highway.

The driver says the vehicle was having mechanical issues before the blaze started.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.