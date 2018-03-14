TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews put out a downtown apartment fire Tuesday.

According to Tucson Fire, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of East Congress at 5:10 p.m. and were on scene seven minutes later.

Sprinklers had vanquished the fire by the time firefighters arrived on scene. Crews shut down the sprinkler system.

A college student had been cooking dinner when a pan fire started while he was in the shower. He tried to put out the fire in the sink, but the fire began spreading.

The student who accidentally started the blaze, as well as a resident in the unit below, were displaced until the water damage can be fixed.