Crews put out brush fire on South Fourth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two fire crews worked together late Wednesday morning to put out a brush fire on South Fourth Avenue near 27th Street.

One crew each from Tucson and South Tucson Fire Departments were called to the location north of the Mi Nidito parking lot on the same side of the block.

After a temporary road closure, South Fourth Avenue is back open to traffic.

----

