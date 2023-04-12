Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crews put out brush fire on South Fourth Avenue

Small brush fire near Mi Nidito Wednesday temporarily closed the street
Crews from Tucson and South Tucson Fire Departments extinguished a brush fire near Mi Nidito Wednesday morning.
southFourthfire.png
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 14:55:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two fire crews worked together late Wednesday morning to put out a brush fire on South Fourth Avenue near 27th Street.

One crew each from Tucson and South Tucson Fire Departments were called to the location north of the Mi Nidito parking lot on the same side of the block.

After a temporary road closure, South Fourth Avenue is back open to traffic.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch and enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes

Enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes