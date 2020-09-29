Crews mopping up, patrolling lines around Arizona wildfire

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters are mopping up and patrolling containment lines around a wildfire in the Tonto National Forest near the northeastern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

The fire management team said the grass and brush fire made “minimal movement” overnight and its estimated size remained at 22.2 square miles with 15 percent containment. Team spokeswoman Susan Blake said crews worked to hold and improve containment lines to keep winds from pushing flames westward.

Blake said crews also were working to protect Federal Aviation Administration infrastructure and monitoring recreation residences. The fire has destroyed four residences and 10 outbuildings and forced deactivation of some power lines since starting Friday.

