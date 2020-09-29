Menu

Crews mopping up, patrolling lines around Arizona wildfire

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Hazy smoke shrouds the nearby mountains from a wildfire in the Tonto National Forest that has grown to more than 12,400 acres with zero containment Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Carefree, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-29 14:39:13-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters are mopping up and patrolling containment lines around a wildfire in the Tonto National Forest near the northeastern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

The fire management team said the grass and brush fire made “minimal movement” overnight and its estimated size remained at 22.2 square miles with 15 percent containment. Team spokeswoman Susan Blake said crews worked to hold and improve containment lines to keep winds from pushing flames westward.

Blake said crews also were working to protect Federal Aviation Administration infrastructure and monitoring recreation residences. The fire has destroyed four residences and 10 outbuildings and forced deactivation of some power lines since starting Friday.

