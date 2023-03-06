Crews have controlled Longview Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State Forestry reported a 553 acre brushfire started Sunday afternoon near Sonoita and Elgin. Evacuation orders have been lifted and crews have stopped forward progress.

Previously it was reported the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office evacuated five structures. The Canelo-Elgin neighborhood was evacuated and shelters were available for residents and their livestock.

----

