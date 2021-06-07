Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crews focus on lingering hotspots in Phoenix recycling fire

Phoenix fire crews made significant progress overnight putting out a huge blaze that swept through multiple recycling yards, destroying businesses and injuring one firefighter. Photo via Cliff Castle Chopper.
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 12:48:28-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix fire crews made significant progress overnight putting out a huge blaze that swept through multiple recycling yards, destroying businesses and injuring one firefighter.

Fire Capt. Todd Keller said more than 30 firefighters were still at the scene in west Phoenix Monday morning. But authorities anticipate transitioning the scene over to Friedman Waste Control Systems. The company will use its own water truck and hoses to extinguish any lingering hotspots.

The blaze broke out Saturday. At its peak, the fire drew more than 200 firefighters. Keller said it marked the single largest response to an emergency incident in the department’s history.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!