Crews focus on lingering hotspots in Phoenix recycling fire

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix fire crews made significant progress overnight putting out a huge blaze that swept through multiple recycling yards, destroying businesses and injuring one firefighter.

Fire Capt. Todd Keller said more than 30 firefighters were still at the scene in west Phoenix Monday morning. But authorities anticipate transitioning the scene over to Friedman Waste Control Systems. The company will use its own water truck and hoses to extinguish any lingering hotspots.

The blaze broke out Saturday. At its peak, the fire drew more than 200 firefighters. Keller said it marked the single largest response to an emergency incident in the department’s history.

