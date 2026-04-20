Crews fighting two-acre fire in Cochise County

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is reporting the start of a new fire, the Shaw Fire, northeast of Cochise Stronghold, west of Sunsites in Cochise County.

According to the department's Facebook page, resources are working along the north and south flanks of the fire, which is estimated at 2 acres. It is moving through grass and brush.

Campsites in the area have been evacuated.

Resources being requested include a state hand crew, air attack, large air tankers and a helo, the post said.

