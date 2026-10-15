Crews called to rescue dehydrated hiker at Catalina State Park Wednesday

Even as temperatures begin to drop, southern Arizona officials are warning about the importance of hiker safety following a rescue call on Wednesday.

Golder Ranch Fire District personnel were dispatched to the Romero Canyon Trail at Catalina State Park around noon for reports of a dehydrated hiker.

The hiker was evaluated at the scene.

Arizona Department of Public Safety's air unit and Pima County Sheriff's Department also responded to the incident.

Fortunately, officials did not report any serious injuries or complications from the incident.

"Even on cooler days, hiking can take a toll on your body," Golder Ranch FD said on social media. "Stay hydrated, bring more water than you think you’ll need, know your limits and plan ahead before hitting the trail."

