Crews battle vehicle fire at Interstate 19, Sahuarita Road

Santa Rita Fire District
Santa Rita Fire District fought a vehicle fire in the area of Interstate 19 and Sahuarita Road Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at about 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

It was extinguished within six minutes.

One person was involved and sustained non-life-threatening injuries due to jumping from the burning vehicle at an estimated 40 miles-per-hour.

The patient, a resident of Rio Rico, was transported to an area trauma center for further treatment.

