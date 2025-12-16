Crews battle large yard fire on Southeast side

Rural Metro crews battled a large fire in an industrial area overnight.

According to a social media post from Rural Metro, crews responded to a large fire in the area of East Canada Street and South Canada Place at around 10 p.m.

The fire was in the yard at an address involving building materials and a cell tower.

The fire spread to smaller structures in the yard, the news release said, but crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the main structure on the property.

Santa Rita Fire and Drexel Heights Fire assisted with fire control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

