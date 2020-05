TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire crews put out a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 12:39 a.m. from the area of Stone and Fort Lowell.

Crews including 11 unites and 26 firefighters had the blaze under control at 12:59 a.m.

Northwest Fire assisted in fighting the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.