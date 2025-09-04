Crews battle fire at homeless encampment on Southwest side

Drexel Heights Fire crews battled a blaze at a homeless encampment on Tucson's Southwest side Thursday morning.

According to a social media post from DHFD, crews, along with Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a fire near West Drexel Road and South Westover Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found a homeless encampment on fire in the same location where another fire took place in May.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire to the encampment.

A Verizon crew was also dispatched to the scene to assess nearby equipment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.