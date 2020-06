TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire crews put out a fire at an eastside recycling plant early Thursday morning.

The fire started at 1:41 a.m. near Tank's Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility, 7301 E. Speedway.

The blaze went on for hourse. By the 11 a.m. hour, crews were checking for hot spots and performing mop-up duties.

The cause is under investigation.