Creative Kind Tucson workshops are back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Tucson business hopes to connect people through creativity. Creative Kind is a local card and gift shop that is bringing back their hands-on workshops for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Creative Kind is a mix between local makers and small businesses from all around the country. 90% of which are owned by women.
“I think everyone that is here has an appreciation for the desert. We like to have things that remind us of the desert— those little special things that you can't find a Target," said Hilari Ross, Creative Kind Tucson.
The September workshops include:
- Sept. 9: Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop
- Sept. 14: Taylor Swift Art Night & Pop Up
- Sept. 22: Earring Workshop
Creative Kind is located at 2905 E Skyline Dr #182, Tucson, AZ 85718. For more information, call (520) 389-8197.
