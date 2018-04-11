Fatal crash closes Mission Road from Irvington to Via Ingresso

Joey Greaber
4:50 PM, Apr 10, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - A fatal crash at Mission and Irvington Pl. is causing traffic restrictions.

PCSD says the crash involves two vehicles.

According to Deputy Cody Gress, the driver of the vehicle and an infant in the car were ejected.

Gress says the infant died and the driver is in serious condition.

Mission Rd. is shut down from Irvington to Via Ingresso.

 

 

