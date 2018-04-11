Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - A fatal crash at Mission and Irvington Pl. is causing traffic restrictions.
PCSD says the crash involves two vehicles.
According to Deputy Cody Gress, the driver of the vehicle and an infant in the car were ejected.
Gress says the infant died and the driver is in serious condition.
Mission Rd. is shut down from Irvington to Via Ingresso.
Mission Rd is shut down from Irvington Rd to Via Ingresso for a fatal collision involving two vehicles. Expect delays and the road to be closed for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/dXAFP5URAD— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) April 11, 2018
