Deadly crash shuts down WB I-10 near Bowie

Phil Villarreal
12:43 PM, Jan 18, 2018
48 mins ago

A wreck on Interstate 10 closed the westbound freeway in Bowie Thursday afternoon.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A deadly wreck on Interstate 10 closed the westbound freeway in Bowie Thursday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure is 30 miles west of the New Mexico border, at milepost 364.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety representative said the crash happened at 12:17 p.m. A Honda CRV rolled over, ejecting the motorist, who died.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

