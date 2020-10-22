Menu

Deadly crash shuts down northbound I-19 at Duval Mine Road

A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 19 Thursday near Duval Mine Road. Photo via Green Valley Fire.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Oct 22, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A deadly wreck shut down northbound Interstate 19 Thursday near Duval Mine Road.

Green Valley Fire crews responded to the scene, near KM post 69.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there was no estimated reopening time. All traffic is exiting the highway at Duval Mine Road and re-entering at Pima Mine Road.

The two-vehicle wreck involved a car and a semi. A motorist in the car died.

La Canada Drive worked as an alternate.

