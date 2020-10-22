Deadly crash shuts down northbound I-19 at Duval Mine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. — A deadly wreck shut down northbound Interstate 19 Thursday near Duval Mine Road.

Green Valley Fire crews responded to the scene, near KM post 69.

Units working a serious motor vehicle crash on I-19 NB at KP69. NB I-19 is currently closed at Duval Mine Rd. Use caution in the area. — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) October 22, 2020

GVFD crews work to extricate pt. trapped in vehicle. pic.twitter.com/GjlwlF0RRk — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) October 22, 2020

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there was no estimated reopening time. All traffic is exiting the highway at Duval Mine Road and re-entering at Pima Mine Road.

The two-vehicle wreck involved a car and a semi. A motorist in the car died.

La Canada Drive worked as an alternate.