Tucson PD investigating 'injured male' incident causing the closure of First Ave. between Alturas and Grant

TUCSON, AZ — The Tucson Police Department is investigating an incident that has caused the closure of a portion of First Avenue.

The road is shut down between Alturas and Grant as police investigate an incident that left a male injured. Details of the injury and investigation have not been provided.

Police officials initially called it a serious injury collision but now say they are still working to determine what happened and how the male got hurt. It's unclear if any vehicles are involved.

The area will be closed for an extended period of time.

Please find alternate routes. See traffic conditions here.