Crash shuts down eastbound I-10 near Willcox Thursday

Posted at 6:25 AM, Nov 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wreck shut down eastbound Interstate 10 near Willcox Thursday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure is at milepost 344.

A semi overturned and blocked eastbound lanes, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said.

No one was injured.

As of 6:23 a.m. Thursday, there was no projected time for the road to reopen.

