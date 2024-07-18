Watch Now
Crash on Wrightstown Road closes eastbound lanes

Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 18, 2024

Eastbound Wrightstown Road at North Pantano is closed due to a car crash.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

