Crash on Tucson's Southside results in one dead

A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash at South Sixth Avenue and East Michigan Drive on Sunday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Oscar Pedro Salazar was driving east on Michigan Drive. He proceeded from the stop sign onto Sixth, and was struck by a Ford Mustang driving northbound "well above the posted speed limit."

Salazar died at the scene. The driver of the Mustang was not injured.

TPD determined the driver of the Mustang was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.