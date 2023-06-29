Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crash on I-10 closes westbound lanes near Craycroft

A semi-truck was involved in the collision near milepost 269
Crash on I-10 closes westbound lanes near Craycroft
Arizona Department of Transportation
Crash on I-10 near milepost 269
Crash on I-10 closes westbound lanes near Craycroft
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 09:04:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a crash on I-10 near milepost 269.

ADOT says it occurred near Craycroft road, leaving the westbound I-10 lanes closed.

At this time, traffic headed in that direction is being taken off at Wilmot road.

KGUN9 has learned that a semi-truck was involved in the crash, but it is unclear at this time if anyone sustained injuries.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!