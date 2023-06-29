Crash on I-10 closes westbound lanes near Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a crash on I-10 near milepost 269.

ADOT says it occurred near Craycroft road, leaving the westbound I-10 lanes closed.

At this time, traffic headed in that direction is being taken off at Wilmot road.

KGUN9 has learned that a semi-truck was involved in the crash, but it is unclear at this time if anyone sustained injuries.

*CLOSURE* I-10 westbound is CLOSED in Tucson. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 269 near Craycroft Road. Traffic is being taken off at Wilmot Road. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/OOeM8RIeqi — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 29, 2023

