TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are asking the public to avoid East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway area.

Officers confirm a bicyclist and a vehicle collided Tuesday morning, ending fatally.

The Tucosn Police Department say drivers should expect delays if they try to cross through the area. Instead, motorists should travel around the scene.

A public information officer told KGUN 9 "all of eastbound 22nd is shut down."

The PIO reveals details are limited at this time "until traffic investigators respond and finish their investigation.

