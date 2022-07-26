Watch Now
Crash on East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway involving bicyclist ends fatally

All eastbound 22nd is shut down
Tucson police are asking the public to please avoid East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway area.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 12:24:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are asking the public to avoid East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway area.

Officers confirm a bicyclist and a vehicle collided Tuesday morning, ending fatally.

The Tucosn Police Department say drivers should expect delays if they try to cross through the area. Instead, motorists should travel around the scene.

A public information officer told KGUN 9 "all of eastbound 22nd is shut down."

The PIO reveals details are limited at this time "until traffic investigators respond and finish their investigation.

