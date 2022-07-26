TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are asking the public to avoid East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway area.
Officers confirm a bicyclist and a vehicle collided Tuesday morning, ending fatally.
The Tucosn Police Department say drivers should expect delays if they try to cross through the area. Instead, motorists should travel around the scene.
A public information officer told KGUN 9 "all of eastbound 22nd is shut down."
The PIO reveals details are limited at this time "until traffic investigators respond and finish their investigation.
