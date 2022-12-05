Crash on Broadway Boulevard claims 85-year-old's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a two-car crash on Friday, Nov. 11 around 6 p.m.

Officers say it happened on East Broadway Boulevard between South Prudence and South Pantano roads.

Police confirm a silver 1989 Honda Civic and green 2015 Subaru Forester hit each other.

Apparently, a man driving the Honda was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

According to the TPD, the Honda was heading east on Broadway Boulevard and tried to make a left turn into a "private drive" while the Subaru Forester was going west. That's when the Honda turned in front of the Subaru, causing the crash.

Police confirm the Subaru driver was not "impaired." They say the Honda driver not stop when making a left turn was the major contributing factor to the crash.

On Saturday, the hospital staff let the TPD know the victim had passed away.

They have identified him as 85-year-old Remo Ferraro, driver of the Honda.

This investigation is ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.