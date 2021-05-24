Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crash near Alvernon and Ajo snarls traffic

Posted at 9:18 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 12:18:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash at Ajo Way and Alvernon Way is blocking Monday morning traffic, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

Deputies say traffic will be blocked and/or delayed at the intersection while they investigate the crash, but didn't say if anyone had been hurt or killed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.