Crash near Alvernon and Ajo snarls traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash at Ajo Way and Alvernon Way is blocking Monday morning traffic, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.
Deputies say traffic will be blocked and/or delayed at the intersection while they investigate the crash, but didn't say if anyone had been hurt or killed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.
Collision at Ajo and Alvernon https://t.co/HIoRfUYxYB pic.twitter.com/60dChlv9vR— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) May 24, 2021