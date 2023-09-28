Crash kills pedestrian. I-10 closed near Marana

Updated on September 28, 2023 at 2:35 p.m
Marana Unified School District buses taking students home may be delayed due to the crash on I-10.
For more information, visit MUSD.
———
The Arizona Department of Transportation says part of I-10 is closed near Marana due to a deadly crash with a pedestrian.
DPS believes it may have been a suicide.
According to ADOT, all westbound lanes are closed.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon at I-10 milepost 237 just north of Tangerine Road.
According to Marana Police, traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Tangerine and rerouted to Marana Road where they can merge back onto I-10.
Drivers can expect delays.
There is no estimated time on when lanes will open.
——-
