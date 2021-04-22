Crash kills 3 near Payson; Man facing manslaughter charges

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Scottsdale man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a four-car near Payson last week that left three people dead.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 49-year-old James David Duncan was driving a pickup truck Friday night that allegedly crossed the center line and collided with several vehicles on State Route 87 between Payson and Pine. Killed in the chain-reaction collision were a 54-year-old Payson woman, a 38-year-old San Tan Valley woman and a 15-year-old boy.

Duncan was injured in the crash and was arrested Tuesday after he got out of a hospital. DPS officials say Duncan faces three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment and DUI related charges.

