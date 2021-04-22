Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crash kills 3 near Payson; Man facing manslaughter charges

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 09:36:28-04

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Scottsdale man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a four-car near Payson last week that left three people dead.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 49-year-old James David Duncan was driving a pickup truck Friday night that allegedly crossed the center line and collided with several vehicles on State Route 87 between Payson and Pine. Killed in the chain-reaction collision were a 54-year-old Payson woman, a 38-year-old San Tan Valley woman and a 15-year-old boy.

Duncan was injured in the crash and was arrested Tuesday after he got out of a hospital. DPS officials say Duncan faces three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment and DUI related charges.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.