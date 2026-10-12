Crash involving motorcycle restricts traffic near Kolb and Valencia roads

TUCSON — A crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation and causing road closures early Monday morning, officials say.

Pima County Sheriff's Department officials say the crash involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle, and occurred near S. Kolb and E. Valencia roads in Tucson.

The motorcyclist was reportedly taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Northbound Kolb Road is closed, as well as the eastbound Valencia detour, PCSD says.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays during the investigation. There is no estimated time of reopening.

We're headed to the scene to gather more information. Stay with us for updates on this developing situation.