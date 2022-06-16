Crash involving a motorcycle near Craycroft and Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle near Craycroft on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place on East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road.

Our crew on scene reported the incident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, but so far we haven't received details from police on what happened.

A KGUN 9 team member saw a person on a stretcher. It's not clear if that person was taken off the scene for medical aid.