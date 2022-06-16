Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crash involving a motorcycle near Craycroft and Speedway

thumbnail_20220615_194422.jpg
KGUN
Speedway/Craycroft
thumbnail_20220615_194422.jpg
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 23:14:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle near Craycroft on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place on East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road.

Our crew on scene reported the incident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, but so far we haven't received details from police on what happened.

A KGUN 9 team member saw a person on a stretcher. It's not clear if that person was taken off the scene for medical aid.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰