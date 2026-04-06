Crash in Sahuarita sends on to hospital with serious injuries

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles collided at Camino Rancho Caliente and Rancho Sahuarita Blvd in Sahuarita on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Santa Rita Fire District, the call came in at about 9:15 p.m. The news release said the crash appeared to be a "T-bone type collision with heavy damage."

A patient from one car was transported to the hospital. The patient from the other care refused treatment.

Sahuarita Police are investigating the cause of the crash.