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Crash in Sahuarita sends on to hospital with serious injuries

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Santa Rita Fire District
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Posted

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles collided at Camino Rancho Caliente and Rancho Sahuarita Blvd in Sahuarita on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Santa Rita Fire District, the call came in at about 9:15 p.m. The news release said the crash appeared to be a "T-bone type collision with heavy damage."

A patient from one car was transported to the hospital. The patient from the other care refused treatment.

Sahuarita Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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