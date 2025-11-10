Crash in Midtown results in death of 37-year-old man on Aviation Parkway

A 37-year-old man was killed in a car crash at the intersection of South Country Club Road and East Aviation Parkway Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Jon David LaBeau was attempting to make a left turn in a Ford Five Hundred from eastbound Aviation Parkway onto northbound Country Club Road at just before 7 a.m., when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala heading westbound on Aviation.

The driver of the Impala, 26-year-old X'Avion Jordan, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. LaBeau was pronounced dead at the scene.

LaBeau attempted his left turn on a green traffic light with no arrow, TPD said. Jordan was driving at speeds of more than twice the 55-mile-per-hour speed limit, just before the crash. TPD determined Jordan was impaired at the time of the crash.

Jordan was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.