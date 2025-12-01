Two struck by vehicle in Green Valley

A man and a woman were transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Green Valley, Monday morning.

According to Drexel Heights Fire, the two were struck while crossing the roadway at the I-19 southbound off-ramp and Esperanza Boulevard at about 9:34 a.m.

One patient is reported to be in critical condition. The second patient is listed in stable condition.

Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed Esperanza Boulevard in Green Valley, west of Interstate 10.

They asked drivers in a social media post to avoid the area.