Crash closes Valencia Rd. near Casino Del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash on Valencia Road near Casino Del Sol.

Traffic is blocked on Valencia between Mark and Camino Verde.

So far, the sheriff's department has not said what happened to cause this crash or if anyone was hurt.

They ask drivers to find other routes in that area of town until their investigation is finished.

This story is still developing. We'll update you when the road reopens.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

