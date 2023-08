TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The left lanes of I-10 near Congress are closed because of a crash, Thursday evening.

Cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation show a semi-truck overturned.

Traffic is moving in the open lanes, but is slow going. ADOT says crews are on scene assisting with traffic control.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they're still investigating what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt.