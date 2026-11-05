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Crash closes eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 east of Vail

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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 east of Vail, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

AZDPS says the crash happened at milepost 290, 12 miles east of Vail.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers are investigating at this time.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

There is no estimated time to reopen eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article with the latest information.

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