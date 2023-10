UPDATED on Monday, October 23rd at 7:36 a.m:

ADOT says all lanes on westbound I-10 are now open again.

Original Story:

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a crash is blocking the right westbound lane on I-10 near Picacho Peak.

The crash happened early Monday morning on October 23rd. According to ADOT, the crash was initially blocking all westbound lanes of traffic. Two lanes have since been cleared.

Stay with KGUN 9 for more updates.