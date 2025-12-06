Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash at Valencia and Interstate 19 overpass leaves two dead

Storyblocks
Two drivers died after crashing into each other on the Valencia Road/Interstate 19 overpass Thursday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, 56-year-old William Frank Drake was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Spark westbound at about 10:30 p.m. on Valencia Road when he allegedly ran a red light at the Interstate 19 overpass, colliding head-on with a black 2010 Lexus sedan, driven by 51-year-old Anthony Robert Valenzuela.

Valenzuela was attempting to turn left from eastbound Valencia Road onto northbound I-19 at the time of the crash.

Drake was found to be going faster than the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit. Both men died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

