Crash at Irvington and Palo Verde shuts down travel in both directions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department says a crash involving a pedestrian has shut down travel on both directions on South Palo Verde Road near the I-10 entrance.

According to PCSD, deputies are on the scene where one pedestrian was hit.

North and southbound lanes on Palo Verde are closed between Irvington Road and East Gas Road, a few blocks north, as of 11 a.m.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes for the time.

