Coyotes pay overdue bills to avoid arena eviction

<p>GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: General view of the center ice logo before the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Phoenix Coyotes at Jobing.com Arena on March 31, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:38 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 14:38:36-05

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are all caught up on their bills.

The hockey team paid off its overdue bills a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock them out of Gila River Arena if they didn’t get caught up. Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter informing the Coyotes they owe $1.3 million, including $250,000 to the city.

The Coyotes issued a statement saying the unpaid bills were an unfortunate human error and they would rectify the situation quickly. They did, avoiding what would have been an awkward situation.

