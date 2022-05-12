Coyote sighting? Keep your distance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Close proximity to Sonoran Desert wildlife can be part of the charm of living in Tucson and Southern Arizona, but authorities plainly urge residents: Keep your distance.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) Tucson has reported multiple sightings of a mangy coyote in the Commerce Park Loop area, west of I-10 between St. Mary's Road and Congress Street.

While its appearance may alarm some, or even temp them to feed or help the animal, passersbys are advised to attempt to scare it away with loud noises.

AZGFD says that simply ignoring coyotes can also lead to a situation where the animals loses their natural fear of humans, emboldening them to visit human-inhabited areas in search of food, water or shelter.

Wildlife authorities suggest shouting, clapping and waving large objects as a way to scare off coyotes.

Coyotes can lose their hair as a result of mange, which makes it difficult to control body temperature, according to the AZGFD, but they can survive with the disease for a long time.

Removal or relocation of a coyote is only a priority for the AZGFD in cases of public safety.

Urban encroachment and the summer heat can draw wild animals into developed areas.

For more information on living with coyotes, visit the Arizona Game and Fish Department website.