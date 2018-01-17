Coyote bites woman on westside; part of rash of wildlife attacks

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A coyote bit a man on the westside Monday. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the incident was one of three recent reported wildlife attacks in Southern Arizona.

A fox attacked a person in Dudleyville Tuesday, and a coyote attacked a person in the Chiricahua Mountains Saturday.

A Vail woman was bitten by a fox Jan. 10.

The coyote bite happened near Bonita Ave. A woman on a work break was sitting in her car with the passenger door open when a coyote bit her on the thigh. SHe was treated for a possible rabies infection. The coyote may still be in the area of Pima Community College.

In the fox and coyote attacks, victims fended off the animals without suffering bites. The coyote was killed at the scene and the fox was believed to have been killed about a mile away from the bite.

In Kerny Jan. 8, officials confirmed the presence of a rabid fox.

Game and Fish officials warn people to stay away from wild animals, especially those behaving abnormally. You can call 1-623-236-7201 or 520-724-7797 to report incidents.