Cox responds to current crisis with free long-distance calling to Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cox Communication announced Wednesday it will provide Cox Voice customers with free long-distance calling to the Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria and Moldova.

From this past Sunday through Monday, March 7, Cox says it will provide free unlimited direct-dial long-distance calls for new and current residential customers.

It adds no action is required and will automatically go into effect as long as you have Cox Voice services.

----

