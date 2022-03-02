Cox responds to current crisis with free long-distance calling to Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cox Communication announced Wednesday it will provide Cox Voice customers with free long-distance calling to the Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria and Moldova.
From this past Sunday through Monday, March 7, Cox says it will provide free unlimited direct-dial long-distance calls for new and current residential customers.
It adds no action is required and will automatically go into effect as long as you have Cox Voice services.
