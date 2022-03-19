Watch
Cowboys for Trump co-founder charged with campaign violation

Morgan Lee/AP
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the view from his ranch in Tularosa, N.M., May 12, 2021. Griffin is facing a misdemeanor charge for refusing to register the political group Cowboys for Trump. Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the charge Friday, March 18, 2022. Griffin sued the New Mexico secretary of state in 2020 in response to mounting pressure on Cowboys for Trump to register as a political committee. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 18:22:44-04

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico elected official is facing a misdemeanor charge for refusing to register the political group Cowboys for Trump. Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the charge Friday evening.

Couy Griffin sued the New Mexico secretary of state in 2020 in response to mounting pressure on Cowboys for Trump to register as a political committee.

A federal appeals court last month rejected his arguments. Balderas says that leaves Griffin out of compliance with court orders to register the political group.

Griffin says he's working on a new challenge to the reporting requirement and expects to win.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

