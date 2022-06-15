Cowboy poet Baxter Black passes away at 77 years old

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Baxter Black has passed away while in hospice care at the age of 77.

Farm Journal confirms the cowboy poet, storyteller and philosopher died Friday.

Earlier this year, his family revealed Baxter had fallen ill.

His wife Cindy Lou told the public Baxter was suffering from blood leukemia and a form of dementia in January.

That same month, his son revealed the following over Facebook:

Friends, thanks for all the messages of prayers for my father in law, Baxter Black.



Short answer is, Yes, he’s on “home hospice”. HOWEVER, this is not the “hospice” we’ve all known but is a once or twice a week visit from a home healthcare worker to just check on how he’s doing, etc. with some health issues.



Baxter and Cindy Lou Logsdon Black visited us a couple days right after Christmas where he got to inspect his grandson’s first 4-H goat project.



Not sure where all the confusion came from but at this time it’s not exactly what it sounds like.



God bless y’all!

According to Farm Journal, Baxter had written over 30 books and sold over two million books, CDs and DVDs.

He was also a Morning Edition commentator on NPR for over 20 years.