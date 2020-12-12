COVID driving up Christmas Tree sales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — COVID is affecting everything, including holiday celebrations, but they’re seeing something positive about COVID---at the Christmas tree lot.

COVID has made so much of the world seem threatening, frightening, grim and a great reason to seek out something green, and fragrant to make your refuge at home at least a little happier.

That’s what they’re seeing at Brian and Kelly’s tree lot on Broadway.

Owner Kelly Sauer says, “I feel like people are looking for connection they're looking for something positive, you know, we've provided Tucson with a little bit of that for a long time. And so we're seeing a lot of familiar faces-- people coming in and taking their pictures making their Christmas cards. We provide a good backdrop.”

Sauer says tree buyers seemed to start buying earlier this year with the surge the day after Thanksgiving. Besides familiar faces they’re seeing new customers too, looking to add something more festive to their lives at home.

Lina Barr says she’s getting a smaller tree and dialing back on decorations because she expects fewer people this year but still wants to bring home some of that holiday feeling.

“Yeah, so definitely for the tradition, the memories, beautiful Christmas pictures every year and for my son, my daughter to enjoy it as well.”

Kelly Sauer says, in some cases homeowners are buying a little bigger than they normally do at Christmas. But the really big trees are most likely going to restaurants, hotels and office buildings, and even with COVID, those places are still buying trees.

And maybe this is the chance to do something to add some cheer to a year where cheer has been mighty scarce.