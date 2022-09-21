Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

COVID-19 vaccine requirements lifted for Pima County employees

How this changes for previous and current employees.
Pima County Board of Supervisors
Reyna Preciado
Pima County Board of Supervisors held a meeting today and discussed vaccine requirements for employees.
Pima County Board of Supervisors
Posted at 5:24 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 20:24:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to lift COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Pima County employees. This will take effect on Sept. 24, along with a house bill that will prevent government entities from requiring the vaccine for any resident.

Since last October, new hires and employees with new positions were required to get the vaccine, as well as those who work with vulnerable populations.

Leland Mason was a corrections officer for the Pima County Sheriff's Department for ten years but was fired after not getting vaccinated.

“Working at the sheriff’s department for me was a career, not just a job. it wasn’t just punching a ticket or a 9-5, some of the best friends I’ve ever had came from the relationships I built working outside the jail,” said Mason.

Mason said he’ll consider reapplying in the future.

For current employees, unvaccinated Pima County employees will no longer have to pay a health insurance surcharge, and those who are vaccinated will get 16 hours of additional paid leave.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!